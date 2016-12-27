On December 25, 2016, Saul Smith; beloved husband of the late Helene Smith (nee Rund); cherished father of the late Michele Susan Rausch; loving brother of the late Abe Smith; dear brother-in-law of Belle Smith; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Lindsay) Rausch, Shaun (Kate) Rausch and Adam (Dana) Rausch; adored great grandfather of Lucas, Morgan, Julien, Callen, Jackson and Diem. Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, Md., on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.