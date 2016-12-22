The Charmery Chills Out with Doughnuts

Hampden ice cream store The Charmery has a delicious treat in store for those looking for another way to celebrate Chanukah this year.

On Friday, Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the store will once again collaborate with pop-up Center Cut Doughnuts to offer, while supplies last, a unique twist on the seasonal sufganiyot.

“This is a really festive time of year, so we’re just throwing another festive thing in the mix here,” said David Alima, who has owned The Charmery with his wife Laura for the past three-and-a-half years. “This should be a lot of fun.”

Customers can enjoy the limited edition treats based on the seasonal, sweet fried dough delicacy that honors the Chanukah miracle of menorah oil lasting for eight magical nights in three equally magical ways.

Firstly, there’s sufganiyot by the dozen (available for pre-order, as well). Patrons can also purchase a special sufganiyot sandwich, which includes Charmery raspberry ice cream stuffed in the middle. And, lastly, the truly adventurous can try a sufganiyot shake.

“We’ve never done a doughnut shake before!” Alima said triumphantly, adding that the process involves a scoop of vanilla ice cream, Trickling Springs milk and an entire sufganiyot thrown in for good measure.

“It’s flavored by the doughnut’s jelly,” Alima said, “and then you’ve got the little bits of doughnut itself at the bottom.”

Charmery has multiple times in the past granted space to Center Cut’s pop-up, which has appeared regularly at the Hampden Farmer’s Market for the past two years, and is run by 34-year-old Reisterstown resident, Josh Kowitz.

Kowitz will be opening up his own Center Cut storefront around the corner from The Charmery in mid-January at 3528 Chestnut Avenue, the space previously occupied by B. Doughnut.

“I’ll say that David and Laura have been a huge help in getting my thing off the ground,” Kowitz said. “Without them, I probably wouldn’t be opening up my own brick and mortar, because they’ve allowed me the space to have a pop-up alongside them. It’s definitely their manifestation.”

mklickstein@midatlanticmedia.com