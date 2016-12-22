On December 21, 2016, Joan Mae DuBois (nee Cohen); beloved wife of Norman DuBois; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Nancy) DuBois and Amy DuBois; dear sister of the late Allan (Sheila) Cohen; loving daughter of the late Nathan and Beatrice Cohen; cherished grandmother of Avi and Jeremy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 22, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2800 Stone Cliff Drive, #312 (Quarry Lake at Greenspring), Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday.