On December 21, 2016, Lev Chernyak; beloved husband of Olga Chernyak (nee Rabinovich); devoted father of Irina Chernyak (Gennady Gluzman) and Michael Chernyak; cherished grandfather of Steve Chernyak and Brian Gluzman; adored grandfather of Isabel and Nicholas. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Thursday, December 22, at 12:30 p.m.