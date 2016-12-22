You Should Know … Rachel Kassman

Rachel Kassman, 33, grew up in a small town in Connecticut, right next door to the house in which her father grew up, which itself is next to the house originally built by her great-grandfather.

But Kassman bucked family trend and is now coming up on a decade in Charm City. She made her way to the mid-Atlantic for school, first in Delaware and then for graduate school in library and information science at the University of Maryland, College Park.

By day, Kassman is the director of development and marketing for the Jewish Museum of Maryland. By night (and also some days), she is an active part of Fluid Movement, the performance art group that is probably most well known for its fun summer water ballets. To round out her busy life, she is also involved with Jews United for Justice, hosts a weekly taco night that generally attracts anywhere from 10 to 20 people and is helping her housemates baby proof their 100-year-old home before their newest arrival in March.

How did you get involved with Fluid Movement? Which came first: Fluid movement or involvement in synchronized swimming and choreography?

[Laughs.] So, I will admit to a childhood stint in synchronized swimming at the YMCA in Connecticut, but that has not been a big constant in my life. So, Fluid Movement kind of came first in this part of my life, and I actually got involved in it through the museum. One of the three original founders of Fluid Movement was Melissa Martens, who, many years ago, was the curator here at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. Then, my original boss here had gotten really involved in it, and one of the first things she told me when I got here was, “You seem like the kind of person who would really enjoy this.” And they were 100 percent correct.

I started [at the museum] in August 2007, and the next summer I was [at Fluid Movement] as a swimmer. Since then, I’ve been a swimmer, I’ve directed a scene, and this will be my second time producing the whole shebang.

For people who aren’t familiar with Fluid Movement, how would you describe it? I don’t believe it involves just swimming, although that seems to be a large component.

The summer water ballet is the largest project we do every year, currently. But we do a few others.

So, Fluid Movement is a community performance arts group. It’s open to anyone and everyone, all levels of skill, which is one of the things I really love about it. It’s not just a group for people who feel really confident in their ability to be onstage. We’ve got swimmers from 7 years old all the way up to 70 years old — all different body shapes, all different experiences and backgrounds. That’s one of the things I love about it is all the different kinds of people I get to meet.

It sounds like you’re more involved on the water ballet side. What about that has attracted you? I feel like people have a very specific idea when they think of synchronized swimming.

[Laughs.] This is very different. Let me highly emphasize: This is amateur. It’s amateur work — our watchword is “glitter.” We kind of joke about it, that it’s like adult summer camp. It’s an experience you’re just not going to get anywhere else.

One of the highlights for me has been meeting a lot of really fantastic, strong women who I otherwise probably wouldn’t come into contact with. There’s something about committing yourself to stand on a stage in a unitard in front of thousands of people over the course of the show that instills in you a confidence that you often don’t see otherwise. And then to be surrounded by 50 to 60 other people who are experiencing that same thing, it’s really kind of transformative. And bringing that experience to other people really resonates with me.

So, since you’re going to be co-producing the next show, do you have a sneak peek into what it’s going to be like?

I will give you the very, very bare bones synopsis that we are setting our scene in a sort of Shakespeare tent at the Renaissance Festival that is being held at a water park. And there will, in fact, be a Sharke-speare as our sort of main narrative character. We’ll also be meeting Francis Bacon.

As in, literal bacon?

He will be a pig of some sort! I’m actually pushing for a “she” — Sir Francine Bacon. But beyond that, details are still under wraps.

hmonicken@midatlanticmedia.com