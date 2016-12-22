Lighting the Season

One of the neat things about living in Israel was that for most of the country, Dec. 25 was just another day. Aside from the news coverage surrounding festivities in the Christian parts of Jerusalem’s Old City, we all went about our business.

If it was Chanukah, we put our menorahs in our windows or outside our doors — walking through a city at the beginning of the night to see all the individual flames in practically every dwelling was always special — and stuffed our faces with levavot (latkes) and sufganiyot. If it wasn’t Chanukah … well, we were either preparing for it by stocking up on olive oil or detoxing from the eight-day fried-food binge from days before.

And yet, I’ve always felt that one of the neat things about living in the United States is the air of goodwill that presumably permeates the atmosphere this time of the year, along with the beauty of the thousands of electric lights that illuminate certain houses and practically every commercial building. This year, of course, the confluence of the first night of Chanukah and Christmas Eve has many of us thinking more earnestly about the so-called December Dilemma.

Although the phenomenon seems to strike interfaith families the most, one Orthodox rabbi in Washington has taken to decorating his property with tiny blue lights. (There’s also a giant blue dreidel.) And a handful of op-eds across the Jewish press have alternately defended the predominant Jewish practice in the United Kingdom to celebrate the secular aspects of Christmas — who knew? — and suggested that the unique aspects of this year’s calendar demands an even more urgent celebration of Chanukah.

Still, as you’ll read in this week’s JT, the question of which holiday to celebrate or how to celebrate is a very real one for the growing numbers of families in the Jewish community whose parents represent more than just the Jewish faith. Some opt to celebrate both, such as lighting the menorah on Christmas Eve before celebrating Christmas with the Christian side of the family. Others will focus on one holiday more than the other.

Some will regard the necessity of the debate as proof that the religious strands that may have held the Jewish community together in the past are fraying, although the fact that many intermarried families are seeking to strengthen their Jewish traditions would argue against that conclusion.

But what these families, owing to their own particular circumstances, are navigating is the same river of identity that has challenged American Jews of all persuasions. At the heart of it lies the question of whether Judaism is a private calling or a public affirmation, a question in fact that sits at the very foundation of Chanukah itself. It’s a question that probably won’t be answered until every Jewish household kindles its very own menorah.

So in this season of light, please accept my wishes for a Chanukah sameach!

jrunyan@midatlanticmedia.com