Clarksville Man Charged in Vandalism, Hate Crime

A Clarksville man has been charged with 42 counts of vandalism, including incidents of swastikas in graffiti and a hate crime, after an eight-month investigation by Howard County police led to his arrest on Dec. 14.

Taylor Richard Allen, 24, is facing 37 charges of destruction of property, two counts of using a destructive device, two counts of malicious burning and one count of committing a hate crime, according to police.

Investigations started in April, police said, after residents in the area started to report similar acts that were happening overnight. Police, who said they believe Allen acted alone, responded to multiple vandalism incidents on 15 separate dates within a one-mile radius.

Swastikas in graffiti and the words “Rag Doll” were painted or written on sidewalks, footpaths, playgrounds, mailboxes, cars and other property.

A total of 51 tires on 26 cars were punctured in the same manner, while on two occasions, a homemade explosive device known as a Molotov cocktail was thrown onto a field at River Hill High School.

Allen is being held at the Howard County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

