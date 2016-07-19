On July 18, 2016, Joel Kaufman; beloved husband of Elaine Kaufman (nee Goldberg) and former husband of Vicki Soble Kaufman Yatovitz; devoted father of Mitchell (Miko) Kaufman; cherished brother of Martin Kaufman; loving son of the late Samuel and Fanny Kaufman; adored grandfather of Kylie, Issey and Mya Kaufman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, July 20, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.