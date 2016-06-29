Seasons’ Reasons: ‘It’ll Be Worth the Wait’

Summer has just arrived, but Seasons remains unchanged. The long-awaited New York-based kosher market has been preparing to open a store in Pikesville since as early as 2014, but it has not given an opening date.

Seasons currently operates four stores in New York and one in Lakewood, N.J., and also plans to open stores in Clifton, N.J. and Cleveland. The Pikesville store will open at 1628 Reisterstown Road in a 15,000-square-foot space that formerly housed an Office Depot.

The store will offer a variety of produce, baked goods, prepared foods, fish and dairy. Additionally, it will feature a deli with a butcher, a floral department and an option to shop from home with delivery services.

The delayed opening of Seasons has been a hot topic of discussion among the community. Confusion has mounted over when the store will open to the public. Zachary Richards, general manager of Seasons of Maryland, said via email, “Construction is an unpredictable and often frustratingly slow process. It involves the juggling and coordination of several unrelated entities and unexpected twists and turns.”

Initially, there was an issue was over parking; however, Richards said that “parking was a challenge but, thankfully, has been resolved.”

On June 1, 2015, the Baltimore County Council passed Bill No. 49-15. This legislation allows for retail stores to lower the number of parking spots required by providing an approved parking plan and documentation of investiture in the property.

The typical parking requirement for retail is five spaces per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area. Now, the bill dictates that “in the Pikesville Commercial Revitalization District, three [parking spaces] per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area are required for retail use.”

The bill continues: “However, a minimum investment of $2 million in interior or exterior improvements is required. The improvements shall be made within six months of the filing of the parking plan.”

Baltimore County spokeswoman Ellen Kobler confirmed that on April 16, 2015 Seasons applied for both interior demolitions and interior alterations permits. The interior demolitions permit was issued immediately, and the interior alterations permit was issued on June 9 of this year.

“There are some plumbing and electrical items to be completed before we move to equipment installation and then finishing and designing elements,” Richards said. “In further commitment to our Baltimore location, we have purchased a property on Naylors Lane, and we are currently discussing the best use of that property.”

The property is Lash Logic Studio, Seasons’ immediate neighbor at 3837 Naylors Lane. Its lease is not being renewed, an employee confirmed.

Richards concluded, “We appreciate the patience of the Baltimore Jewish community. We’re excited to be bringing them the warmest kosher shopping experience. We know that it will be worth the wait.”

