On April 6, 2016, MILDRED (nee Hament), beloved wife of the late Stanley Waxman; devoted mother of Harvey Waxman (Susan Feldman) and Betty Waxman (Harry Potter); dear sister of the late Leah Kemper; adored daughter of the late Benjamin and Carrie Hament; loving grandmother of Matthew (Molly) Waxman, Alexander Waxman (Beka Goedde), Julia Potter (Vincenzo Bertoli) and Carrie Potter (Colin Smith); cherished great-grandmother of Oscar Waxman and Luciano and Olivia Bertoli. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday April 10, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hebrew Senior Life Hospice Care. In mourning at 8304 Burning Wood Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only immediately following interment, and continuing at 80 Olde Field Road, Newton, MA 02459, Monday and Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.