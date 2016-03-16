Catering to Love for 75 Years

Louis and Edith Bluefeld have settled into a comfortable marital rhythm in their relationship. He’s the talker, but she chimes in with details. She plans everything, but he’s the happy socializer. It works for them.

And it should. After all, they’ve spent 75 years perfecting it.

The Bluefelds married Feb. 23, 1941 and just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. And those 75 years have no shortage of good memories.

Baltimore natives Louis and Edith Bluefeld are well-known for running Bluefeld Catering, a kosher catering company started by Louis’ mother that fed the Baltimore Jewish — and non-Jewish — community for more than 40 years.

Bluefeld Catering made its mark beyond Baltimore, however. The company was the first to kosher the White House kitchen, served former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin when he visited Washington, D.C. for the announcement of the 1978 Peace Accords, catered the inaugural dinner for former President Richard Nixon and became go-to caterers for the movers-and-shakers of Capitol Hill.

“Oh, we met everyone,” Louis said, more or less dismissively. He and Edith don’t shy away from their accomplishments, but take a great deal more pride in the family events they catered in the community — weddings, bar mitzvahs and other celebrations.

“It was a good time in people’s lives,” Edith said.

“Our business was a joy,” Louis added. “The Baltimore Jewish community …” Louis paused and Edith filled in, “… are wonderful.”

Events done for Holocaust survivors and their families were particularly special to them.

“They couldn’t stop celebrating,” Louis said. “They never thought they’d have this.”

Louis and Edith met when they were 16 years old. His Criterion Club was throwing a party at the downtown Howard Hotel. They each came with different dates.

Edith spotted Louis across the room and told her friends, “This fella on the other side of the room, I want to meet him.” And, at least in this one case, wishing made it so. Louis asked Edith’s date to drive him to pick up the family car from his father. Edith’s date brought her along for the ride.

Before the end of the night, Louis had Edith’s phone number. He called her two nights later — “at 7,” Edith said, briefly cutting into Louis’ recounting of the story with the exact time — and asked her out, with one caveat. Since Louis was already working in the family business by then, their first date was on a catering job.

Edith was a hit with her future mother-in-law right away. Louis’ mother even asked him, at 19, what his intentions were with Edith. She wanted them to get married; Louis was afraid he didn’t have enough money to get married yet.

“She said, ‘If you’re serious, you get married. It will all work out.’ She was right,” Louis said.

So, a few years after they met, they were married. But war was on the horizon, and, in 1943, Louis shipped off to New Guinea and the Philippines to serve in World War II. He was gone for three years, and Edith wrote him a letter every single day.

“Mail was so important [for the] servicemen,” Louis said. “I always had lots of mail.”

Once Louis returned, the couple settled in to post-war life — Louis working full time at Bluefeld Catering and Edith running the household, and raising their two children.

Their 25th anniversary was the big party, but their 50th was a smaller affair, at least by the standards of two people used to catering large-scale events. It was just 50 people. For this most recent one, they kept it a family celebration.

Louis and Edith retired to Boca Raton, Fla., more than 30 years ago after selling the company in 1984. Several of their friends in Boca are from their old days in Baltimore, however. One friend in particular is Burt Gold, now in his early 80s, who Louis has known since they were young. Bluefeld Catering had catered Gold’s bar mitzvah, his wedding, his children’s bar mitzvahs and weddings and other family celebrations.

Louis and Edith are impressively healthy for their 95 and 94 years, respectively. It could be all the walking — they always take the stairs to their fourth-floor apartment. Or, maybe it’s the trips to the gym three times a week, where they each ride two miles on a stationary bike.

But they also attribute their overall health to a healthy relationship. They spoke with some sadness about couples, young and old, who don’t seem to enjoy each other’s company.

“I don’t need a lot of people,” Louis said. “I still enjoy being with my wife. We’re not bored with each other.”

“He’s just my favorite — his personality, his disposition,” Edith said.

If there’s one secret Louis and Edith impart to their happy relationship, it’s this: Don’t sweat the small stuff. Let the little things go and tolerate each other’s quirks, Louis said.

Edith agreed: “You’ll have a day that is bad, but tomorrow is going to be better.”

