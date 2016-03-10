Past Presence Baltimore’s ‘Jewish’ architecture remains testament to character, conviction, mobility of its people

First of two parts

To reflect on some of Jewish Baltimore’s architecture is to walk a path through its past. Whether the desired outcome was to culturally assimilate or stay true to faith, to differentiate from other immigrants or simply to embrace the modern, Jews have fervently proclaimed their identity and maintained a strong physical presence in a cityscape that is constantly evolving.

Between the mid-19th to the early 20th centuries, the city’s Jewish epicenter was East Baltimore, home to a growing number of immigrants. German and Central European Jewish immigrants are responsible for the Lloyd Street Synagogue, dedicated in 1845 as the Orthodox Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, the first synagogue built in Maryland and the third-oldest standing synagogue structure in the country.

Its Federal-style design says, “We are now Americans, we’re participating in the white American political history. That was important for every immigrant group,” architect and director of the master of architecture program at Morgan State University, Jeremy Kargon, said.

“It shows how the Jewish community was trying to express its American identity more than its Jewish identity at the time,” said historian, author and former researcher for the Jewish Museum of Maryland, Deborah Weiner. “They weren’t hiding their Jewishness but emphasizing their American-ness.”

The synagogue’s façade features a triangle pediment resting on four great pillars that flank the entrance, and there were few Jewish identifiers on its exterior (no longer visible). But inside it is still rich with Jewish artifacts. Rabbi Abraham Rice from Bavaria, believed to be the first traditionally ordained rabbi in the United States, was invited to lead the congregation, where there were strict rules in place, noted by Earl Pruce, author of the comprehensive 1993 book, “Synagogues, Temples and Congregations of Maryland, 1830 to 1890.”

“There was a system of fines, such as 25 and 50 cents for talking during services, for chewing, for gathering on the sidewalk in front of the synagogue and for leaving the synagogue during services without permission of an officer,” the book states.

The fact that the Lloyd Street Synagogue still stands — and is a museum and open for tours — is a testament to those who fought to save it, Weiner said.

When Baltimore Hebrew Lloyd Street members moved north in 1890, the synagogue was sold to a church, but then in 1905 became Eastern European Orthodox Shomrim Mishmeres, led by Rabbi Abraham Schwartz, who held Talmudic study in its basement and eventually founded the Talmudical Academy in Pikesville, she said.

In the 1950s, long after the Jews had moved out of the area and the building went up for sale, some feared it would be torn down.

“That’s when Baltimore Hebrew Congregation swooped in, and said, ‘It’s part of our heritage, it’s the first synagogue in Maryland, we can’t let it be torn down,” Weiner said. “Then it got its fourth owner, the Jewish Historical Society [which became JMM], which was started in order to save the synagogue.”

The other significant synagogue on Lloyd Street came about because as German Jews became Americanized, Baltimore Hebrew began leaning toward Reform in the early 1870s — including the abolishment of separate seating for men and women — and there was a breakaway group that started Chizuk Amuno (Hebrew for defenders of faith). That building, erected less than 150 feet south, was dedicated in 1876. More ornate but still Jewishly understated, the brick building façade features a Star of David and the Ten Commandments tablets at the apex of the roof, and the window and door treatments show the Moorish-style influence that became popular for synagogues a few decades later. It’s now home to Modern Orthodox B’nai Israel Synagogue, which acquired the building in 1895 and has a growing membership, including Darren Margolis, whose Lithuanian great-grandfather, Chaim Dovid Margolis, once served as its cantor.

“I remember when I got married, standing there and thinking I wasn’t too far away from where he was leading services,” Darren said, adding that just last year he celebrated his son’s bris at the synagogue — his son being named for Darren’s father, who had been named for his own grand- father, the cantor Chaim Dovid.

Current Rabbi Etan Mintz added, “In many ways changes have taken place, but it’s about carrying on a legacy. … The story of B’nai Israel is a story of continuity.”

Though these two larger synagogues are important markers of the past, in reality East Baltimore and its surrounding areas, such as Patterson Park and what is now called upper Fells Point, were dotted with dozens of small Orthodox neighborhood shuls, Weiner said, characteristic of how Eastern European Jews congregated in their native countries, and they carried that tradition here. Most are no longer in existence, but Tzemach Tzedek, built for one of the early Lubavitch congregations organized in 1913, still stands at 2120 E. Fairmount Ave., although is in significant disrepair. It was dedicated in 1924 and “is a more typical representative of the immigrant shuls, but it didn’t get the special treatment of being preserved like Lloyd Street,” even though there is an effort underway to restore and renovate the building.

Preservation is important to a city and a community because it means “we’re recognizing that we’re part of a continuum, that we’re here because of what people before us made possible,” said Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage, an organization that promotes and advocates for the preservation of historic buildings and neighborhoods. “And in preserving the most important parts, we’re contributing to that line of progress and heritage.”

Preservation has an economic impact on a city, he added.

Millennials are the largest demographic in the workforce, and studies show they decide where to live first and job search after, Hopkins said, and they seek areas that offer a quality of life that speaks to them.

“What contributes to that quality of living in Baltimore? Our historic places and our historic neighborhoods are absolutely at the heart of that answer,” he said. “It’s that history. [A preserved building] is valuable for its own sake, but it has a real economic price tag and component to it as well, that we can use to distinguish ourselves from other places people might choose to live.”

Hopkins added that preservation of Baltimore’s immigrant history teaches “lessons about assimilation and about community that you might not get from just taking a snapshot in 2016.” He points to the soon-to-be-restored and now listed on the National Register of Historic Places Hebrew Orphan Asylum building, dedicated in 1875, as an example of philanthropy and service. Now owned by Coppin State University, the castle-like structure stands in West Baltimore on Rayner Street, founded by the Hebrew Benevolent Society of Baltimore on land provided by German Jewish immigrant William S. Rayner.

“It shows how the Jewish community was trying to express its American identity more than its Jewish identity at the time. They weren’t hiding their Jewishness but emphasizing their American-ness.”

— Deborah Weiner, historian and author

“The orphanage wasn’t just a place to put kids whose parents were dead or couldn’t take care of them, it was really meant to be a full-on training institute so that kids could go on to the brightest futures possible,” Hopkins said. “There was education, dance and music. There’s a lot of commonality [among Baltimore’s immigrant groups] and a lot of shared experience that goes back hundreds of years, and the Hebrew Orphan Asylum is a great example of that.”

It’s not only institutional buildings that came to represent the spirit of Baltimore’s Jews, asserts Hopkins’ colleague, director of preservation and outreach Eli Pousson, who refers to Lithuanian immigrant Jacob Epstein’s Baltimore Bargain House (now the Nancy S. Grasmick building) — on West Baltimore near North Liberty street that opened in 1911 — as an example.

Epstein, who began as a street-goods peddler, eventually became the fourth-largest wholesaler in the country and later became a major benefactor of the Baltimore Museum of Art, “would have his agents down at the docks at the immigration receiving ports, and when Eastern European Jews were arriving, he’d set people up and say here’s the business, here’s how it works, this is how you make a living,” Pousson said, quoting a story heard from Weiner. Epstein’s Baltimore Bargain House represents, in part, “the story of Jews helping Jews in a city [where] there wasn’t necessarily anyone else who was going to help them.”

The Moves North, More Lavish Tastes

According to Weiner and Kargon, the migration of Jews out of East Baltimore wasn’t en masse. German and Central European Jews moved in the 1890s, and then in the 1920s, Eastern European Jews followed. Three main reasons prompted them, they said. First was a desire by the German Jews, who had been in Baltimore for decades, to distance themselves from the newly arriving Eastern European Jews because they no longer felt like immigrants. Financial success for both immigrant groups allowed the relocation away from “those areas that were considered slums, the decades of well-worn use of houses that were overcrowded,” Weiner said. And finally, as people became more assimilated, they simply chose different ways of life.

“A whole second round of synagogue building began … so by the 1890s there were several synagogues in the area right below Druid Hill Park,” Weiner said.

Architecturally, ostentation was spurned with the first synagogues in East Baltimore, but “that changes in the 1880s and 1890s,” Kargon said. “[Architectural design] becomes more exuberantly orientalist, and the Moorish style becomes assigned to synagogues in a certain way” and eclecticism becomes more pronounced.

Kargon holds up Baltimore Hebrew in 1891 (Madison Avenue Temple, design begun by Charles Carson), Temple Oheb Shalom in 1893 (Eutaw Place Temple), Har Sinai in 1894 (Bolton Street Temple) and Chizuk Amuno in 1895 (McCulloh Street) — all located below North Avenue — as examples of that approach, designed by prestigious architect Joseph Evans Sperry.

“They all represent a single vision of what urban Jewish life meant,” Kargon asserted. “Very middle class. [The archtectural style reflected] they were not interested in religion so much as they were with striving.” They were “all German Jewish, all had money, all willing to relocate to slightly suburban areas in advance” of other populations.

In the early 20th century, areas of the city were restricted to Jews, so they populated those that were open to them.

Associated Jewish Charities (now The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore) was dedicated to assisting Baltimore’s Jews, but during this time of transition, their constituents were straddling many areas of the city: East and Southwest Baltimore and Liberty Heights and Forest Park, as well as Reservoir Hill and Bolton Hill. The African-American population, many living in overcrowded neighborhoods, was becoming economically successful and began moving north as well, Weiner said, and at times the two groups competed for housing.

[A preserved building] is valuable for its own sake, but it has a real economic price tag and component to it as well.

— Johns Hopkins, Baltimore heritage executive director

“The Associated thought, ‘What if we build [somewhere] and it ends up being in a black neighborhood within three years?’” Weiner said. “They were in a quandary. So they decided, ‘If we put it on the edge of downtown, then it will be in the middle.’ They had raised all this money, and they needed to build it. [Monument and Eutaw streets] was an odd place to put it, and it was controversial. But there was so much population movement happening at the time, they didn’t know which area would end up being black and which would be Jewish.”

The Young Men’s Hebrew Association building (now an apartment building) was built alongside the Associated Charities, (now the Patuxent Institution), a movement started because “in the 1920s there was a lot of concern about the children of Jewish immigrants being lost to assimilation.” Baltimore historian Gilbert Sandler remembers summers he spent there as a child.

Sandler grew up in lower Park Heights, selling newspapers in Park Circle in the evenings. He attended Shaarei Zion (dedicated in 1926 at 3459 Park Ave.) with his family, where he became a bar mitzvah. He and his brother rode the streetcar from home to the Y.

“I took classes as part of summer camp — I loved the model airplane class, but my favorite was swimming,” he said, adding that he and his brother sometimes had coddies and a coke at the cafeteria.

While the YMHA center was built in reaction to the Jewish community’s mobility, the Jewish Community Center in upper Park Heights, built in 1960, was ahead of the curve, said Wiener.

“When [Associated Charities] built the Y they were trying to follow the Jewish community, but in 1960, they were directing where the Jewish community would grow.”

Next week: The jump across Northern Parkway; seduced by the suburbs; and the burgeoning Orthodox community.

mgerr@midatlanticmedia.com