On December 28, 2015, BRUCE ALAN, beloved husband of Alice Gross (nee Cooper); loving father of Yerachmiel (Tsipi) Gross, Eliyakim, Sarah Basha, Channa Etta, Ruchama, Chaya, Ariel and Gittel Gross; dear brother of Barbara Reyes; cherished grandfather of many; adored son of the late Burton and Ruth Gross. Funeral services and interment at Tzemech Tzedek Cemetery, 6820 German Hill Road, Baltimore, Monday, December 28, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3901 Bartwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, Through Sunday.