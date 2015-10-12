On October 9, 2015, JULES, beloved husband of Beverly Levine (nee Zimmerman); devoted father of Arnold Levine and Amy Levine (David Kaufman); loving grandfather of Shifra (Avishai) Chelst, Rafi (Ronit) Kaufman, Atara (Sam) Paris and Aviva Kaufman; cherished great grandfather of Yonatan Amitai Kaufman and Noam Simcha Paris. Funeral services and interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, October 11, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 Pomona East #202, Baltimore, MD 21208, until Tuesday.