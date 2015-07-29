Ellicott Mills Student Wins Kaplun Essay Contest

Jacob Witlin, 14, a student from Ellicott Mills Middle School, was a Top 5 finalist in the 24th annual Kaplun essay contest.

“I was actually quite surprised because I had no idea when I entered that contest that I’d do so well,” said Witlin, who will be attending Mount Hebron High School in the fall. “It was cool to see my essay chosen at the award ceremony.”

In addition to winning a $750 prize, he was also awarded a trip to New York City for a reception, on June 21, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

The contest, established by the Morris J. and Betty Kaplun Foundation, had two separate categories: level 1 (grades 7 to 9) and level 2 (grades 10 to 12).

This year’s topic for level 1 asked entrants to write about how their Jewish values can help them make the world a better place.

The foundation sponsors the annual contest to encourage young Jews to treasure their heritage and reflect on the contributions the Jewish people have made to civilization.