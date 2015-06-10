American Dollars, Israeli Lives An up-close look at philanthropic efforts on behalf of Israel

The donation of an ambulance to the American Friends of Magen David Adom by lifelong Pikesville residents Bill and Karen Glazer adds one more tangible piece to the large network of philanthropic, financial and emotional bonds that connect Israel with the United States.

Magen David Adom, the national blood services center and emergency response team of Israel, is a state-mandated agency that receives no government funding in order to remain a member of the International Red Cross and Crescent movement. Despite this, MDA is responsible for responding to Israel’s 8 million citizens, regardless of their religion, in a time of need.

“We loved that we could honor our parents with this ambulance. We’d like to think they helped to mold us into who we are, and we want the people of Baltimore to know about the work Magen David Adom is doing,” said Bill Glazer. “Magen David Adom is very unique because it is funded by people who love Israel.”

Glazer attributes much of the support of MDA in Baltimore to Wally Kleid, a longtime member of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation who has been personally involved in rallying support in the past several years.

Moses Montefiore will host a celebration on June 15 at 7 p.m., honoring the Glazers and the donation as well as spreading the word about MDA’s work.

“Each shul has their causes that they take up. Magen David Adom has historically been a cause that [Moses Montefiore] has given to and the people of Baltimore have given to,” said the congregation’s Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro.

Every MDA ambulance that is donated to AFMDA is built in the United States as a retrofitted Chevrolet, transported by truck to the port of Baltimore and shipped to Israel with a dedication written on the side. The ambulance donated by the Glazers will be in honor of their parents, Ruth and Harry Glazer and Miriam and Lee Hack.

Although Kleid’s efforts have been successful, many like Glazer still describe the movement in Baltimore for AMFDA as “grass roots.”

According to statistics provided by AFMDA, Baltimore’s Jewish population of about 90,000 has, on average, donated $130,000 each year in the past decade.

Pittsburgh, with a Jewish population of 45,000, has averaged $30,000 per year.

These numbers stand in contrast to other cities such as Detroit, which has donated $8 million in the past decade with a Jewish population of 65,000. Since 1967, when the Michigan regional chapter of the AFMDA was established as a result of the Six Day War, the city of Detroit has donated 300 ambulances, which makes it the largest donor per capita compared with other U.S cities.

By comparison, over the past 10 years, Cleveland, with a Jewish population of 80,000, has donated $2.5 million to AFMDA.

Since AFMDA has limited staff members in any given city, funds distributed by Jewish federations and other pro-Israel organizations can be analyzed to get an overall picture of different communities’ efforts on behalf of the Jewish state.

Through a spokeswoman, The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore said that of the $46.5 million it anticipates from the 2015 annual campaign, $10.5 million will be allocated toward Israel and overseas funding, 22 percent of the budget.

By comparison, according to the 2014 annual report from the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, last year’s campaign raised $33 million and allocated $9.5 million to Israel and overseas funding, 28 percent of the budget.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh raised $23 million in its 2014 campaign. It allocated roughly $5.75 million toward Israel-related programs and $920,000 to overseas funding, 29 percent of the budget.

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised $30.3 million in its last annual campaign and allocated $11.8 million to overseas Jewish agencies and services, but the breakdown did not clarify whether that money was from the campaign or other funds, such as grant money.

Madelyn Cohen, the representative from AFMDA managing the June 15 event, said population is not the only factor to consider when comparing donations from different cities. One of the most powerful tools any fundraising organization has is its staff.

“The professional staff is critical to develop any area by working hand-in-hand with the local leadership,” said Cohen. “For any fundraising effort it works like a car. The local community leadership is the engine that drives the effort, and the professional staff steers it so it does not go off course.”

Of Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh, cities with long Jewish histories, Cleveland and Detroit have AFMDA representatives. Pittsburgh’s representative is based in Cleveland, and AFMDA does not have anyone based in, or covering, Baltimore.

Although exact breakdowns were not available, each federation specified that the money allocated for Israel and overseas funding is put toward programs such as Taglit-Birthright Israel and MASA as well as helping Jewry in other countries.

“If Israel is in crisis, we raise money for that particular response,” said Marc Terrill, president of The Associated. “Our ongoing rapport with Israel, since they have a strong government, is to respond to areas where we can have the most impact: social issues, immigration, vulnerable communities, etc.”

Aside from the money, Terrill believes the connection between Baltimore and Israel is more than financial.

“When people go to visit Israel, they feel like they have a home, particularly in [Baltimore’s sister city] Ashkelon,” said Terrill. “That’s the richness of our connection, building that peer-to-peer human connection.”

Jewish federations coordinate many efforts under the umbrella of the Jewish Federations of North America. David Brown, chair of Israel and overseas council for JFNA, echoed Terrill’s remarks, saying that he believes the connection between North America and Israel transcends dollars.

“This is an emotional connection. All Jews are responsible for one another,” said Brown. “Wherever Jews are in need, that is where JFNA and our systems respond.”

Brown noted that this past winter, money and other resources were sent to France in response to the supermarket shootings and the increased number of attacks on Jews. Additionally, a delegation from JFNA will be leaving for Ukraine in the upcoming weeks in response to the ongoing conflict there between pro-Russian separatists and the central government in Kiev.

“Jews are not necessarily the target of [the Ukrainian] conflict, but they are being displaced and affected by it,” said Brown.

The JFNA sends a portion of its funds to several partner organizations that distribute the money to a variety of causes assisting world Jewry, including the Jewish Agency for Israel, World ORT (it markets itself as the world’s largest Jewish education and vocational training nongovernmental organization) and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

Donations from the JFNA primarily subsidize the JDC’s core budget each year.

According to that organization’s annual reports, on average the JDC, which focuses on finding solutions to social issues such as immigration, unemployment and at-risk youth, has committed between $14 million and $15 million to Israel each year. However, the total money leveraged from that core budget has dropped significantly since 2008, when it generated $160 million from partners to the $111 million it generated in 2013.

When asked about the decline in donations, JDC spokesman Michael Geller explained the cause for the trend had two reasons: the economic recession that began in 2008 and the 2006 Lebanon war between Israel and Hezbollah. Since July 2014, the start of Israel’s Operation Protective Edge against Hamas targets in Gaza, JDC’s donations surged again, with $7 million donated to date, according to Geller.

Military conflict plays no small part in why an organization like MDA is necessary. During last summer’s Operation Protective Edge, the organization’s leaders were forced to operate underground as Israel was attacked with rockets. Although they were able to operate effectively, the conflict became a wake-up call in terms of security. MDA is now working toward funding a subterranean complex that will allow more space for operations and provide protection from potential terrorist attacks.

Even though the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel has been on the rise over the past several years, from college campuses to state legislative bodies, some organizations have seen an increase in support toward Israel, such as the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

“The BDS movement in our communities is understood for what it is,” said Ari Dallas, director of development for the Mid-Atlantic region of the FIDF. “It draws more support and people are more inclined to support Israel.” He added, “People who care about Israel understand that the BDS movement doesn’t have a valid case.”

Last month, the Illinois state House of Representatives passed a bill that prohibits state pensions from including companies in their portfolio that participate in the BDS movement. Although Indiana and Tennessee passed resolutions condemning BDS, Illinois is reportedly the first to take economic action against supporters.

Israel Bonds, an organization founded in 1951 with which Bill and Karen Glazer are actively involved, fights the BDS movement by acting as a broker/dealer and underwriter for government bonds from Israel to clients in the United States and worldwide.

The Glazers have gone on several trips to Israel, including one with Israel Bonds for the state’s 60th anniversary and one in 1976, which initially inspired them to become involved with AFMDA.

“We are fortunate that we live in a lifetime where we can experience Israel even though our parents and grandparents could not,” said Bill Glazer. “Our son had a bar mitzvah in Israel at the wailing wall with our whole family. We often point to that visit as our favorite.”

Shapiro, who recently visited Israel, remembers specifically seeing ambulances from MDA in action.

“I get the feeling one day I’ll be in Israel and see [a Baltimore] ambulance driving around,” said Shapiro. “It’s an amazing thought that this vehicle is going to Israel and savings lives.”

How much they can help people in Israel with this ambulance is ultimately what has driven the Glazers and their desire to get involved.

“What struck near and dear to me was how many gifts enable us to touch the lives of so many Israelis,” said Glazer. “This ambulance has been that for us. Magen David Adom has become an organization we see as so important, and word needs to get out.”

Marc Shapiro contributed to this article.

jkatz@midatlanticmedia.com