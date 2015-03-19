Twisted Logic

In political arenas, both domestic and international, logic does not always prevail. In fact, emotion, wishful thinking and just plain spinning the facts to meet one’s needs seems to have become more and more prevalent.

A case in point is the Armenian diaspora’s insistence that Jews throughout the world publicly support Armenian claims related to the traumatic events of 100 years ago . . . during WWI. Yet, seemingly, Armenians dodge the questions regarding their own conduct over the last 100 years.

Before backing up others, however, as Jews we need to be reminded of Armenian collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. Clamoring for recognition of the traumatic events of 1915, Armenians seem to exhibit amnesia about their brethren’s participation in Nazi regime propaganda efforts and in the Waffen SS extermination squads during that horrifying era.

Well documented, in early 1930s, Hitler began cultivating Armenians to use their long-standing and strong anti-Semitic feelings in his plans and policies. Armenians, through their publications, radio broadcasts and meetings, supported the Nazis’ attacks on Jews.

The short-lived Armenian Republic, established in 1918, in the southern Caucasus by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (the Dashnaks) was conquered by the Russian Bolsheviks in 1920. During World War II, the Dashnaks saw a golden opportunity to regain these territories via collaboration with the Nazis.

To that end, on Dec. 30, 1941, Armenians formed a battalion of 8,000 soldiers known as the 812th Armenian Battalion of Wehrmacht under the command of Dro (Drastamat Kanayan), a seasoned guerilla leader who had fought against the Turks in the first two decades of the 20th century. Later, under Nazi leadership, Dro became the supreme commandant of the Armenian Army in the short-lived Armenian Republic.

This infamous 812th Battalion later developed into an “Armenian Legion,” 20,000 soldiers strong. The troops of this legion were trained and led by the SS and its Security Division and then became a part of the Nazi Einsatzgruppen “extermination squad” during the invasion of the Crimea and the North Caucasus.

In Aug. 19, 1936, Hairenik published the following in an Armenian language daily:

“Sometimes it is difficult to eradicate these poisonous elements [the Jews] when they have struck deep root like a chronic disease, and when it becomes necessary for a people [the Nazis] to eradicate them in an uncommon method these attempts are regarded as revolutionary. During a surgical operation the flow of blood is a natural thing. Under such conditions dictatorship seems to have the role of a savior.”

In the summer of 1942, the Armenian National Socialist (Nazi) movement called Hossank (Lightning) was organized. This organization spewed forth anti-Semitic and racist vitriol through the broadcasts of Radio Berlin.

Sadly, the present-day Armenian regime continues to feed its domestic public with anti-Israel propaganda and stirs anti-Jewish hysteria, suggesting that anti-Semitism is alive and well in Armenia and in the Armenian Diaspora.

Is it not twisted logic, then, that enthusiastic supporters of the Nazi regime are asking the victims of the Nazis to support claims of Armenian victimhood?

Alexander Murinson, Ph.D. of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, Bar-Ilan University, also serves on the International Advisory Board of Outre-Terre. He is the author of many articles and books, including the “European Journal of Geopolitics,” “Turkey’s Entente with Israel” and “Azerbaijan: State Identity and Security in the Middle East and Caucasus.”