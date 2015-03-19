Twisted Logic

In political arenas, both domestic and international, logic does not always prevail. In fact, emotion, wishful thinking and just plain spinning the facts to meet one’s needs seems to have become more and more prevalent.
A case in point is the Armenian diaspora’s insistence that Jews throughout the world publicly support Armenian claims related to the traumatic events of 100 years ago . . . during WWI. Yet, seemingly, Armenians dodge the questions regarding their own conduct over the last 100 years.
Before backing up others, however, as Jews we need to be reminded of Armenian collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. Clamoring for recognition of the traumatic events of 1915, Armenians seem to exhibit amnesia about their brethren’s participation in Nazi regime propaganda efforts and in the Waffen SS extermination squads during that horrifying era.
Well documented, in early 1930s, Hitler began cultivating Armenians to use their long-standing and strong anti-Semitic feelings in his plans and policies. Armenians, through their publications, radio broadcasts and meetings, supported the Nazis’ attacks on Jews.
The short-lived Armenian Republic, established in 1918, in the southern Caucasus by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (the Dashnaks) was conquered by the Russian Bolsheviks in 1920. During World War II, the Dashnaks saw a golden opportunity to regain these territories via collaboration with the Nazis.
To that end, on Dec. 30, 1941, Armenians formed a battalion of 8,000 soldiers known as the 812th Armenian Battalion of Wehrmacht under the command of Dro (Drastamat Kanayan), a seasoned guerilla leader who had fought against the Turks in the first two decades of the 20th century. Later, under Nazi leadership, Dro became the supreme commandant of the Armenian Army in the short-lived Armenian Republic.
This infamous 812th Battalion later developed into an “Armenian Legion,” 20,000 soldiers strong. The troops of this legion were trained and led by the SS and its Security Division and then became a part of the Nazi Einsatzgruppen “extermination squad” during the invasion of the Crimea and the North Caucasus.
In Aug. 19, 1936, Hairenik published the following in an Armenian language daily:
“Sometimes it is difficult to eradicate these poisonous elements [the Jews] when they have struck deep root like a chronic disease, and when it becomes necessary for a people [the Nazis] to eradicate them in an uncommon method these attempts are regarded as revolutionary. During a surgical operation the flow of blood is a natural thing. Under such conditions dictatorship seems to have the role of a savior.”
In the summer of 1942, the Armenian National Socialist (Nazi) movement called Hossank (Lightning) was organized. This organization spewed forth anti-Semitic and racist vitriol through the broadcasts of Radio Berlin.
Sadly, the present-day Armenian regime continues to feed its domestic public with anti-Israel propaganda and stirs anti-Jewish hysteria, suggesting that anti-Semitism is alive and well in Armenia and in the Armenian Diaspora.
Is it not twisted logic, then, that enthusiastic supporters of the Nazi regime are asking the victims of the Nazis to support claims of Armenian victimhood?
Alexander Murinson, Ph.D. of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, Bar-Ilan University, also serves on the International Advisory Board of Outre-Terre. He is the author of many articles and books, including the “European Journal of Geopolitics,” “Turkey’s Entente with Israel” and “Azerbaijan: State Identity and Security in the Middle East and Caucasus.”
Comments
Armen says
As a proudly Zionist Armenian, i am dismayed that the Jewish Times would print this sort of political propaganda which is so inaccurate as the prior commenter so perfectly points out. Mr. Murinson is another of the “academics” on the Turkish/Azeri payroll. If only the Turkish government would take the millions of dollars it spends on Genocide denial and pay reparations to its victims, much as Germany has done so nobly, we wouldn’t be in a political struggle 100 years later and all our efforts could be aimed at education to make sure “never again” actually means something.
Ergun Kirlikovali says
One of the least known facts today seems to be the widespread overt and covert anti-Semitism in Armenia and in Armenian Diaspora communities. Below please find a revealing reference and its source for your contemplation and reflection:
“…We have first hand information and evidence of Armenian atrocities against our people (Jews). Members of our family witnessed the murder of 148 members of our family near Erzurum, Turkey, by Armenian neighbors, bent on destroying anything and anybody remotely Jewish and/or Muslim… Armenians were in league with Hitler in the last war, on his premise to grant themselves government if, in return, the Armenians would help exterminate Jews. Armenians were also hearty proponents of the anti-Semitic acts in league with the Russian Communists.”
Elihu Ben Levi, Vacaville, California. Published in San Francisco Chronicle, December 11, 1983
Abe says
Ergun Kirlikovali says
When Armenian cannot respond with facts and reason, they intimidate, harass, threaten, and resort to terrorism. Three Turkish diplomats were killed in California by hatred-filled Armenians and no Armenians expressed and remorse, let alone apology. Physical threats like the one above is a matter for police and FBI and does not belong to a civil discourse such as this one.
Ergun Kirlikovali says
Brian J. says
There are many facts your conveniently overlooked/cherry-picked but I’d like to point out:
What about the Azeri collaboration? According to German sources, over 70,000 Azeris fought alongside the Wehrmacht under Abbas Bey Atamalibekov, Abdurahman Fatalibeyli-Dudanginsky and Fuad Amirjan.
Additionally about 500,000 Armenians fought the Nazis in the Soviet Army with another 10,000 in the American-Armenians in the US Army. Additionally, French-Armenians were at the forefront of the French Resistance fighting alongside French Jews and others during WWII.
Nor is there any evidence that Hitler “cultivated” Armenians. Hitler hated Armenians and admired the Turks for their slaughter of Armenians
Here is a whopper:
“Later, under Nazi leadership, Dro became the supreme commandant of the Armenian Army in the short-lived Armenian Republic.” How would that have been possible when the short-lived Armenian Republic was from 1918-1920?
The Armenians who were part of the Wehrmacht, of which there may have been about 15,000 in total, we Soviet prisoners of war who essentially worked as laborers in the German Army; joined by thousands of Ukrainian, Tatars, Latvians, etc.
Like Israel, Armenia finds itself surrounded by mostly hostile states–in particular Turkey and Azerbaijan. Israel is in a difficult position. It has been blackmailed by the Republic of Turkey into not recognizing the Armenian Genocide, while oil rich Azerbaijan buys arms by the bucket load from the tiny and imperiled Jewish state. But Israel has recently learned during the Mavi Marmara incident that Turkey and President Erdogan–and Azerbaijan by extension–are fair-weather friends at best. And while it is true that Turkey let in thousand of Jews fleeing the Inquisition into the Ottoman Empire, they did so in large part because these wealthy immigrants helped them finance their war against the powerful Republic of Venice and other European states. Since then, Jews in Turkey and Azerbaijan have regularly been persecuted. In 1915, as the Ottoman Empire’s 3 million-strong Christian population was slowly extinguished, many Jews saw the handwriting on the wall and emigrated. More recently as many as 50,000 Jews were slaughtered and/or expelled from the Rumeli Region alone. Hundreds of the Republic’s wealthiest Jewish members were sent to labor battalions along with Armenians during the wealth taxes imposed on minorities in the 1950’s.
Additionally, why no analysis of Azerbaijan-Iranian growing trade and political relations?
S S Aya says
Counter COMMENTS to Brian J Says from SS Aya
First of all thank you Alexander Murison for a great article. Finally someone speaks up for the facts although so many years late.
Brian J. Says MARCH 20, 2015 – כט אדר ב’ תשעה AT 11:14 AM
There are many facts your conveniently overlooked/cherry-picked but I’d like to point out:
What about the Azeri collaboration? According to German sources, over 70,000 Azeris fought alongside the Wehrmacht under Abbas Bey Atamalibekov, Abdurahman Fatalibeyli-Dudanginsky and Fuad Amirjan. The comparison is irrelevant, one wrong is not balanced with another wrong. The troops were mostly Bosnian Muslims organized by Arab Haji Amin Al-Hussain, used fighting insurgencies in Croatia surroundings!
Additionally about 500,000 Armenians fought the Nazis in the Soviet Army with another 10,000 in the American-Armenians in the US Army. Additionally, French-Armenians were at the forefront of the French Resistance fighting alongside French Jews and others during WWII.
According to Soviet Armenian Historian AA. Lalaian, when the Dashnakist Republic was founded on May 28, 1919 the Armenian population of Armenia was 885.000 including some 300.000 Turkish Armenian refuges who went with the Russian army when they retreated. On June 4, 1919 at Batum Armenia signed a series of Treaties with Ottoman Turks, and entered under their protection. Aharonian and Hatissian were sent to Istanbul to thank the Sultan for amity. Aharonian sent a telegram of joy on Sept.6,1919 to Khatchaznouni for the well wishimgs of the Sultan. They continued to Paris. On October 30, 1930 the Ottoman Empire surrendered; a month later on 30.11.1919 Armenians abrogated the Batum treaties, and grabbed Ardahan and Kars provinces with the permission of British forces in Persia. Antranik and Dro were against the June 4th treaties; they continued their cleansings in Caucasus where there was no Turkish army. After Ottomans’ surrender, their butcheries continued full fletched (see below U.S. reports). The Nationalist Turkish Army had to intervene and on December 2, 1920 Armenia signed the Gumru Treaty; a few weeks later they became a Soviet State and foreign sovereignty passed to Moscow. The Gumru Treaty was Followed by Moscow Treaty on 16.3.1921 and Kars Treaty 13.10.1921. Lalaian wrote that during this 30 month rule 195.000 Armenians died in Armenia because of epidemics and starvation, hence their population was reduced to 690.000 and there were other immigrations from now Communist Armenia. From this population the maximum size of army is 10% or 15%, say 70.000 to 100.000. The Armenians in the Russian Army, when they became POW were summoned and joined Kanajan’s Legion. This is how they become 22.000 from 5.000!
Nor is there any evidence that Hitler “cultivated” Armenians. Hitler hated Armenians and admired the Turks for their slaughter of Armenians. What a ridiculous palaver? Hitler did not write or utter the word Armenians in any of his speeches or documents. The Nazi ensign Armenian Battalion was formed in 1941 and was partly used in rounding up Jews in Holland and Europe. Why should Hitler admire Turks who stayed neutral despite pressures?
Here is a whopper:
“Later, under Nazi leadership, Dro became the supreme commandant of the Armenian Army in the short-lived Armenian Republic.” How would that have been possible when the short-lived Armenian Republic was from 1918-1920? Dro became Commander after Turks surrendered on 30.10.1918 and he ran away to Rumnaia when Armenia surrendered on 2.12.1920.
The Armenians who were part of the Wehrmacht, of which there may have been about 15,000 in total, we Soviet prisoners of war who essentially worked as laborers in the German Army; joined by thousands of Ukrainian, Tatars, Latvians, etc. ??? Irrelevant!
Like Israel, Armenia finds itself surrounded by mostly hostile states–in particular Turkey and Azerbaijan. Israel is in a difficult position. It has been blackmailed by the Republic of Turkey into not recognizing the Armenian Genocide, while oil rich Azerbaijan buys arms by the bucket load from the tiny and imperiled Jewish state. But Israel has recently learned during the Mavi Marmara incident that Turkey and President Erdogan–and Azerbaijan by extension–are fair-weather friends at best. And while it is true that Turkey let in thousand of Jews fleeing the Inquisition into the Ottoman Empire, they did so in large part because these wealthy immigrants helped them finance their war against the powerful Republic of Venice and other European states. Since then, Jews in Turkey and Azerbaijan have regularly been persecuted. In 1915, as the Ottoman Empire’s 3 million-strong Christian population was slowly extinguished, many Jews saw the handwriting on the wall and emigrated. More recently as many as 50,000 Jews were slaughtered and/or expelled from the Rumeli Region alone. Hundreds of the Republic’s wealthiest Jewish members were sent to labor battalions along with Armenians during the wealth taxes imposed on minorities in the 1950’s.These are coffee-house chat type history based on fantasy and hearsay. Those who would refer to: http://armenians-1915.blogspot.com/2014/01/3432-free-e-book-genocide-of-truth.html p.249-270 may see pictures and documentary evidence of some 10.000 Turkish origin Jews saved from Wichy France and sent by chartered trains to Istanbul and Palestine, Corticated of Honor to Turkish diplomats who saved Jews during WW-2 wherever they could. Regarding the Jews from Rumeli Region below excerpts are explanatory:
“Jewish communities in Anatolia flourished and continued to prosper throughout the Turkish rule. When the Ottomans captured Bursa in 1326 and made it their capital, Jews welcomed the Ottomans as saviors. Sultan Orhan gave them permission to build the Etz ha-Hayyim (Tree of Life) Synagogue, which remained in service until the 1940s.”
The Chief Rabbi of Edirne between 1454-69, Isaac Sarfati wrote his famous “Edirne Letter” during this same period. It concerns several German Jewish families, which had immigrated to the Ottoman Empire. #1
“I have heard of the afflictions, more bitter than death, that have befallen our brethren in Germany, of the tyrannical laws, the compulsory baptism and the banishment, which are of daily occurrence.
…Brothers and teachers, friends and acquaintances! I, Isaac Sarfati… I proclaim to you that Turkey is a land wherein nothing is lacking, and where, if you will, all shall yet be well with you… Here every man may dwell at peace under his own vine and fig tree… Here you are allowed to wear the most precious garments”.. #2
1. Bertrand Russell, Human Society in Ethics & Politics, George Allen-Unwin Ltd. London 1954, pg.218. 2. Courtesy, Museum of Turkish Jews, The Quincentennial Foundation, Istanbul pg.76-77 “Bernard Lewis, Jews of Islam”
Please refer to : http://armenians-1915.blogspot.com/2014/01/3432-free-e-book-genocide-of-truth.html (p.105-116)
a) US Archive Official Document :Captain Emory Niles & Sutherland Report Aug.16, 1919 (ATROCITIES eyewitness)
b) US Congress & Senate Report 266 General Harbord Report “ Military Mission to Armenia” September 1919 eyewitness
Orhan Tan says
Eddie Didier says
