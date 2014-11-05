Small but Strong: Jews in Western Maryland

With its claim of being the oldest continually operating synagogue in Maryland and the only one in the city of Cumberland, B’er Chayim Temple, thanks to the perseverance of its small but dedicated community and generous funding from the Sara (Feldstein) Ridgway and John Ridgway Trust, is celebrating its 150-year-old structure’s much-needed facelift with a series of weekend events.

Built in 1863 and officially dedicated in 1867, B’er Chayim, which counts about 65 families as members, is led by Deb Litman, 42, its president. She lived away from Cumberland for many years before she and husband David returned about 10 years ago to be near family and to raise their children in this Western Maryland town (population approximately 20,000) near the West Virginia border.

“We hope this is the beginning of the next chapter of a very long history. We have put a lot of work and time and energy into the physical restoration of our building, and it has energized us in a way,” said Litman. “I’m hoping we can take the energy this process has generated and redirect it into reimagining our congregation.”

The three-phase restoration of the building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, began about three years ago, as workers stripped off all the lead-based paint from the exterior, repointed brick that lay underneath and repaired or replaced mortar, foundation, wrought-iron fencing and the protective covering for the stained-glass windows that had yellowed.

The exterior work earned the congregation a Maryland Preservation Award for Excellence in Institutional Rehabilitation.

“It’s a real transformation from what I grew up with,” said Douglas Schwab, a fourth-generation native who moved back to Cumberland after college to work in his family’s business and raise his children with wife Betsey Hurwitz-Schwab. “We looked at the history [of the structure] and brought it to current day to make it something we’re all proud of.”

Schwab, along with co-chair Debbie Lang, supervised the restoration. Phase 2 addressed the interior and called for the updating of the electrical system as well as the rebuilding of severely cracked plaster walls and the addition of elevators and handicap-accessible entrances. There were some surprises too.

Photos by Douglas Schwab.

Underneath stark white paint and plaster walls, the team found a layer of canvas from a previous renovation that in turn covered up a third layer of intricate designs and decorative paint. The original plan was to simply paint the walls white after the repairs, but uncovering the sanctuary’s history made workers pause. Mel Martin, an architectural and art history specialist and local yarn shop owner, helped the restoration team broaden its scope of what the final sanctuary restoration could look like, said Litman.

“So we came to a compromise and used some of the elements we found in the historic painting and simplified them for more modern tastes and definitely brought in the feel of what we found,” she said.

Al Feldstein, a generations-long Cumberland native and historian, also helped to educate the congregation on the town’s Jewish past.

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman, who came to B’er Chayim 12 years ago, called the restoration and rededication “a vote of confidence to the future of Jewish life here in Cumberland.”

“We’re located downtown so it’s very visible [and] a vote of confidence for Cumberland itself,” he said. “We’ve received a lot of support locally.”

A third phase of the restoration will upgrade a multiuse structure on the property.

Schwab said over time he’s seen the congregation and the Jewish population in Cumberland shrink and grow.

“We were gifted this money for a reason. I look at it as an opportunity to build the congregation and include more than Friday night services —events, discussions and brunches, even for the general community — and to bring other Jews back into Jewish life,” he said.

Rededication events are scheduled for Friday (Nov. 7) through Sunday (Nov. 9) at B’er Chayim Temple, 107 Union St. in Cumberland, and will include Friday and Saturday Shabbat services, a luncheon and official rededication, restoration tours, a Jewish Cumberland history lecture and a performance by the Machaya Klez-mer Band from Bethesda. Speakers will include Sen. Ben Cardin and Rabbi Elyssa Auster from the JCC of Greater Washington.

